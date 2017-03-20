wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Say Goodbye to Mick Foley, Owens Reacts to Cornette Inducting Rock N’ Roll Express

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter for a quip after it was announced that Jim Cornette will induct the Rock ‘N Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame. Owens and Cornette have had notable periods of tension between them stemming from their days in Ring of Honor together.

– WWE posted the following video from Raw of stars saying farewell to Mick Foley after Foley was “fired” by Stephanie McMahon to open the episode:

article topics :

Jim Cornette, Kevin Owens, Mick Foley, Rock N' Roll Express, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

