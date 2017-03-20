– Kevin Owens took to Twitter for a quip after it was announced that Jim Cornette will induct the Rock ‘N Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame. Owens and Cornette have had notable periods of tension between them stemming from their days in Ring of Honor together.

Think it's wild that @TheJimCornette is inducting the Rock N' Roll Express into the @WWE Hall of Fame? Just wait until he has to induct me! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 20, 2017

– WWE posted the following video from Raw of stars saying farewell to Mick Foley after Foley was “fired” by Stephanie McMahon to open the episode: