WWE News: Stars Sing ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ Carmella Says Cass’ Turn Was ‘About Time’

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Carmella has continued to show her support for Big Cass over Enzo following Cass’ heel turn and attack of Enzo last night on Raw. When asked by a fan what she thought of the development, Carmella replied on Twitter:

– WWE posted the following video of WWE Superstars singing the theme for Great Balls of Fire, which takes place on July 9th:

