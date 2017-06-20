wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Sing ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ Carmella Says Cass’ Turn Was ‘About Time’
June 20, 2017 | Posted by
– Carmella has continued to show her support for Big Cass over Enzo following Cass’ heel turn and attack of Enzo last night on Raw. When asked by a fan what she thought of the development, Carmella replied on Twitter:
It's about damn time! https://t.co/58bEsm0P0w
— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 20, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of WWE Superstars singing the theme for Great Balls of Fire, which takes place on July 9th: