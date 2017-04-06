wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Take Vacations, Cathy Kelley on Reactions to Superstar Shakeup, Stock Up
– WWE stock closed at $22.34, up $0.32 (1.45%) from the previous close. The stock has continued to climb following its initial drop after Monday’s media call revealing the latest business numbers for the WWE Network.
– Here is a new video from Cathy Kelley looking at WWE talent reactions to next week’s Superstar Shakeup:
– Several WWE stars took a bit of time for vacationing following the busy grind of WrestleMania week. Youi can see pics of Kalisto, Sasha Banks and Danilo Anfibio in Key West below:
Having some fun with the FAM FAM! #keywest @sashabankswwe #sheenyweenie @WWE_Ref123 @IamMikaze #1stladylucha pic.twitter.com/g4pkGwYhg2
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 6, 2017
Just couple of amigos enjoying #keywest @SashaBanksWWE #LuchaBoss pic.twitter.com/t2Sd3cdWJs
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 6, 2017
We put Lat in Latino @KalistoWWE pic.twitter.com/I89NRwZsnz
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 6, 2017