WWE News: Stars Take Vacations, Cathy Kelley on Reactions to Superstar Shakeup, Stock Up

April 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $22.34, up $0.32 (1.45%) from the previous close. The stock has continued to climb following its initial drop after Monday’s media call revealing the latest business numbers for the WWE Network.

– Here is a new video from Cathy Kelley looking at WWE talent reactions to next week’s Superstar Shakeup:

– Several WWE stars took a bit of time for vacationing following the busy grind of WrestleMania week. Youi can see pics of Kalisto, Sasha Banks and Danilo Anfibio in Key West below:

