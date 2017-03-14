wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Visit Children’s Hospital, UpUpDownDown Hits YouTube Milestone

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Apollo Crews, AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss all visited the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday. You can see pics via the Children’s Hospital Twitter account below:

– The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has hit one million subscribers. Xavier Woods announced the news with a video that you can see below, in which he thanks the fans. Stephanie McMahon makes an appearance in the video:

