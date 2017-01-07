– Here’s the latest episode from UpUpDownDown, featuring Xavier Woods and food competitor Furious Pete.

– Former ECW star CW Anderson is 46 today, while Chavo Guerrero Sr is 68. Some websites are reporting that Jack Gallagher is 27, but the WWE cruiserweight let everyone know it’s not his birthday in a gentlemanly way.

My highly inaccurate Wikipedia page lists today as my birthday. Today is not my birthday but thank you for the messages all the same. — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) January 7, 2017

– The WWE UK title tournament begins at 8 PM local time in the UK next Saturday and Sunday. It will air in the US at 3 PM ET on the WWE Network. It’s scheduled to run for two hours.