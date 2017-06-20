wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Doing Facebook Q&A, Stock Down

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.15, down $0.55 (2.66%) from the previous closing price.

– Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be doing live Facebook Q&A for fans on Wednesday. The Q&A takes place at 8:30 AM ET from the Facebook Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival in France:

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading