wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Doing Facebook Q&A, Stock Down
June 20, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.15, down $0.55 (2.66%) from the previous closing price.
– Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be doing live Facebook Q&A for fans on Wednesday. The Q&A takes place at 8:30 AM ET from the Facebook Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival in France:
Looking forward to going live from Facebook's beach tomorrow at 2:30pm CST / 8:30am EST! #tunein #FacebookCannes #overtime pic.twitter.com/MQyqHZ7uFj
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 20, 2017