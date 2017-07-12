wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Hangs Out With Ronda Rousey, New Behind The Scenes Look at Kurt Angle’s WWE 2K18 Trailer
– Here is a behind-the-scenes look at Kurt Angle’s pre-order bonus trailer for WWE 2K18…
– Stephanie McMahon was one of the recipients for the 2017 Stuart Scott Enspire Awards. McMahon was recognized for helping to raise funds and awareness for WWE’s partners, including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Be a STAR, and the creation of Connor’s Cure. While at the event, McMahon hung out with former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey…