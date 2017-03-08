– In a new poll on WWE.com, fans were asked about who the modern-day Rick Rude is. At this time, Dolph Ziggler is winning with 41% of the vote, followed by “Other” (18%), Fandango (16%), Cesaro (16%) and Tyler Breeze (9%).

– In a new video, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson played a game of “One Word” with Jonathan Coachman about legendary tag teams.

– Stephanie McMahon has been nominated for a Cojone Award, which “recognizes marketers who have disrupted the status quo and who embrace the role of the modern marketer.” The winners will be announced at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas later this month.