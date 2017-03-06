wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Nominated For Award, WWE Wishes Shaq Happy Birthday

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Stephanie McMahon posted the following to Twitter, noting that she’s been nominated for a Cojones Award. The awards “recognize marketers who have disrupted the status quo and who embrace the role of the modern marketer.”

– The WWE Network Twitter account wished a happy birthday to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq is planned to face Big Show at WrestleMania 33:

