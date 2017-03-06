– Stephanie McMahon posted the following to Twitter, noting that she’s been nominated for a Cojones Award. The awards “recognize marketers who have disrupted the status quo and who embrace the role of the modern marketer.”

It's an honor to be dominated for the #CojonesAwards. Thanks for the consideration @jellett! See you at #SXSW https://t.co/jquUZC2BLT — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 6, 2017

– The WWE Network Twitter account wished a happy birthday to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq is planned to face Big Show at WrestleMania 33: