wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Nominated For Award, WWE Wishes Shaq Happy Birthday
March 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Stephanie McMahon posted the following to Twitter, noting that she’s been nominated for a Cojones Award. The awards “recognize marketers who have disrupted the status quo and who embrace the role of the modern marketer.”
It's an honor to be dominated for the #CojonesAwards. Thanks for the consideration @jellett! See you at #SXSW https://t.co/jquUZC2BLT
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 6, 2017
– The WWE Network Twitter account wished a happy birthday to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq is planned to face Big Show at WrestleMania 33:
Happy birthday to a man who always seems to have a BIG problem with @WWETheBigShow… @SHAQ! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/8ZxD687iIa
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 6, 2017