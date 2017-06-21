wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Posts Photo From Cannes, Kevin Owens & Sheamus Promote WWE Supercard
– Here are some new videos of Kevin Owens & Sheamus talking about WWE Supercard…
– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following from a recent speaking engagement in Cannes, France
Proud to speak alongside these two powerhouse female leaders at @weareTFQ in @Cannes_Lions #thefemalequotient #canneslions pic.twitter.com/PF6nQyKMDy
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 21, 2017