– Stephanie McMahon posted the following on twitter, teasing her entrance at WrestleMania 33…

Walking into #WrestleMania last year as the #SkullQueen was a moment I'll never forget. Can't wait 2 show U what's in store THIS Sunday #tbt pic.twitter.com/YTUFJf1j9L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 30, 2017

– Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the Columbus Dispatch, and commented on being a role model in sports

“It’s such an important time to be a woman role model in sports. I feel a responsibility to step it up time and time again.”