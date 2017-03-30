wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Teases Her WrestleMania Entrance, Alexa Bliss Comments on Being a Role Model
– Stephanie McMahon posted the following on twitter, teasing her entrance at WrestleMania 33…
Walking into #WrestleMania last year as the #SkullQueen was a moment I'll never forget. Can't wait 2 show U what's in store THIS Sunday #tbt pic.twitter.com/YTUFJf1j9L
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 30, 2017
– Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the Columbus Dispatch, and commented on being a role model in sports
“It’s such an important time to be a woman role model in sports. I feel a responsibility to step it up time and time again.”