wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Teases Her WrestleMania Entrance, Alexa Bliss Comments on Being a Role Model

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Stephanie McMahon posted the following on twitter, teasing her entrance at WrestleMania 33…

– Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the Columbus Dispatch, and commented on being a role model in sports

“It’s such an important time to be a woman role model in sports. I feel a responsibility to step it up time and time again.”

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading