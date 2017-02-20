wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Backstage at Raw, Promo For Smackdown’s Battle Royal

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following promo for the Battle Royal on this week’s Smackdown. The match will determine who will face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 after Randy Orton refused to take the title shot:

– Steve Austin was backstage at Raw as seen in this pic that Charlotte posted to Instagram:

??????z'n @steveaustinbsr #Raw

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

