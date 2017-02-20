wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Backstage at Raw, Promo For Smackdown’s Battle Royal
February 20, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following promo for the Battle Royal on this week’s Smackdown. The match will determine who will face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 after Randy Orton refused to take the title shot:
Don't miss a #BattleRoyal to determine the #WWEChampionship #1Contender TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/J7HYo043ho
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
– Steve Austin was backstage at Raw as seen in this pic that Charlotte posted to Instagram: