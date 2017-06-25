wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Interviews Bayley, Noam Dar on UpUpDownDown, General Manager Poll

June 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks which GM did a better job handling their brand’s controversy. The results are, as of this writing:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan. Making another Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and banning James Ellsworth from ringside: 78%
Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Helping get to the bottom of Enzo Amore’s mystery attacker: 22%

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, with Noam Dar playing FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 with Xavier Woods:

– Steve Austin interviewed Bayley for an upcoming episode of The Steve Austin Show. Both Austin and Bayley posted about it on social media:

article topics :

Bayley, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading