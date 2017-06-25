wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Interviews Bayley, Noam Dar on UpUpDownDown, General Manager Poll
– WWE’s latest poll asks which GM did a better job handling their brand’s controversy. The results are, as of this writing:
SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan. Making another Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and banning James Ellsworth from ringside: 78%
Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Helping get to the bottom of Enzo Amore’s mystery attacker: 22%
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, with Noam Dar playing FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 with Xavier Woods:
– Steve Austin interviewed Bayley for an upcoming episode of The Steve Austin Show. Both Austin and Bayley posted about it on social media:
Just wrapped up 2 cans of Audio Whoop Ass w @itsBayleyWWE. Talking shop and shooting the breeze at #316GimmickSt. Class act. @WWE. pic.twitter.com/sJYmUffsE3
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 25, 2017