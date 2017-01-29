– Steve Austin commented on Kevin Owens’ hitting Roman Reigns with a Stunner during the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble:

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

– Jason David Frank, the MMA fighter and actor best known for his work on Power Rangers, posted to Instagram and revealed he was backstage at the Rumble as teased a new project he was working on: