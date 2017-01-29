wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Knocks Kevin Owens’ Stunner, Former Power Ranger Backstage at Rumble

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin

– Steve Austin commented on Kevin Owens’ hitting Roman Reigns with a Stunner during the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble:

– Jason David Frank, the MMA fighter and actor best known for his work on Power Rangers, posted to Instagram and revealed he was backstage at the Rumble as teased a new project he was working on:

#raw #smackdown #wwe working on a top secret cool project!! JDF

