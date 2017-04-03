– Following the reveal of the WWE Network’s subscriber count at 1.949 million, the company’s stock dipped. The price, which was at $22.22 before the call began, dropped down to $20.93 before climbing back up and closing at $21.85. That’s down $0.37 (1.67%) from the previous closing price.

– Triple H took to Twitter to thank the Undertaker following his assumed retirement at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, posting:

– Here is video of Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella having a “cringeworthy,” as the video implies, conversation about social media. Nikki has a theory about how social media platforms connect to each other and tries to explain it to Bryan, as you can see below: