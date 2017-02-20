– Korn’s Jonathan Davis was backstage for the weekend WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA. he took photos with Sasha Banks and Byron Saxton…

So awesome meeting Jonathan Davis from @Korn. One of my favorite bands and always on my workout playlist! pic.twitter.com/81RGdWseuK — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) February 19, 2017

– The NXT Twitter account posted the following “storyline injury update” on Shinsuke Nakamura…