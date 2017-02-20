wrestling / News
WWE News: Storyline Update on Shinsuke Nakamura, Korn’s Jonathan Davis Attends WWE Live Events
February 20, 2017 | Posted by
– Korn’s Jonathan Davis was backstage for the weekend WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA. he took photos with Sasha Banks and Byron Saxton…
Ofmjskdnfndkhdvmark @Korn Johnathan Davis 🙌🏿 #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/ceRhjd7WWi
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 19, 2017
So awesome meeting Jonathan Davis from @Korn. One of my favorite bands and always on my workout playlist! pic.twitter.com/81RGdWseuK
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) February 19, 2017
– The NXT Twitter account posted the following “storyline injury update” on Shinsuke Nakamura…
BREAKING: @ShinsukeN is striking this morning at the @WWEPerformCtr, getting closer to a return to the ring! pic.twitter.com/eR6NpBlrkX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2017