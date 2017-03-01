– The Hardys are currently scheduled to host a “Broken Tailgate” party on the day of WrestleMania. The event takes place outside of Saddle Up in Orlando from 10 AM to 6 PM ET. Full details are available here.

– Here is the music video for R-Truth’s new single “Back Against The Wall” featuring Laroo:

– And here is a promo for Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, which will take place at WWE Fastlane: