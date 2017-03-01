wrestling / News
WWE News: Strowman vs. Reigns Promo, Hardys Set For Event During WM Weekend, R-Truth Music Video
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– The Hardys are currently scheduled to host a “Broken Tailgate” party on the day of WrestleMania. The event takes place outside of Saddle Up in Orlando from 10 AM to 6 PM ET. Full details are available here.
– Here is the music video for R-Truth’s new single “Back Against The Wall” featuring Laroo:
– And here is a promo for Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, which will take place at WWE Fastlane:
The #BigDog @WWERomanReigns takes on The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman LIVE this Sunday at #WWEFastlane on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/RL5iulnImM
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2017