wrestling / News

WWE News: Strowman vs. Reigns Promo, Hardys Set For Event During WM Weekend, R-Truth Music Video

March 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Hardys are currently scheduled to host a “Broken Tailgate” party on the day of WrestleMania. The event takes place outside of Saddle Up in Orlando from 10 AM to 6 PM ET. Full details are available here.

– Here is the music video for R-Truth’s new single “Back Against The Wall” featuring Laroo:

– And here is a promo for Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, which will take place at WWE Fastlane:

article topics :

R-Truth, The Broken Hardys, WWE Fastlane, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading