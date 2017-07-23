wrestling / News

WWE News: Styles Throws Out First Pitch at MLB Game, Mickie James Talks Battleground

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is video of AJ Styles throwing out the first pitch at the the Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers game on Sunday ahead of his match with Kevin Owens at Battleground:

– WWE posted the following video featuring Mickie James in a referee shirt giving an unusual prediction for the winner of the Fatal Five-Way match at Battleground:

