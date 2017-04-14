– ESPN’s latest power rankings have AJ Styles at #1, followed by Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and the Hardy Boys. You can see the full list at the link.

– Here is video of AJ Lee answering a question during a Q&A about a time when she was walking to the ring with Big E. and Dolph Ziggler when Big E. accidentally hit her hard. AJ said that she played it up afterward as if she was hurt for the week, even telling Big E. that her sternum was broken before eventually saying she was fine. You can see video of it below:

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel posted the following video looking behind the scenes at Brie Bella’s bohemian baby shower: