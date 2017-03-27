– WWE stock closed at $22.17 today, up $0.22 (1.0%) from the previous close.

– WWE has officially announced that Pitbull, Flo Rida, Stephen Marley and LunchMoney Lewis will be performing at WrestleMania. The announcement notes that Pitbull will perform his new single “Options” with Marley before Rida and Lewis join him to finish the performance with the WrestleMania 33 theme song “GreenLight.”

“WrestleMania is the ultimate stage and WWE is a global brand,” said Pitbull. “It’s an honor to partner with WWE. We are excited to get back into the ring with GreenLight and Options, Dale!”

“WWE has a long tradition of attracting the world’s most talented artists to perform at our biggest event of the year,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “It’s an honor to have Pitbull, Flo Rida, Stephen Marley and LunchMoney Lewis join the WWE family and add to the entertainment spectacle that is WrestleMania.”

– Here is a new promo for WWE Champions featuring AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler: