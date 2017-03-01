wrestling / News
WWE News: Summer Rae in Athleisure Magazine, New UpUpDownDown Unboxing Video
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Xavier Woods, unboxing a new “Star Wars: Smuggler’s Bounty” box in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” Youtube channel…
– Here is Summer Rae, showing that she’s in Athleisure Magazine…
Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!! 🙈💪🏼 📸: @mrvinny 💄: @radstella #athleisure #fitness #diettips #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #healhyeating #fitspo #fitfam #wwe #totaldivas #summerrae #wweraw #fitlife #fitgirls #fitnessmotivation #fitspiration #healthandwellness #bodypositive #bodypositivity #fitnesstips #strongwomen #workingout #healthandfitness