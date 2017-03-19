wrestling / News

WWE News: Summer Rae Responds to Rumors Regarding Hacked Photos, Official Theme Revealed for WrestleMania 33

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Recently, WWE Superstar Paige has been the victim of having nude photos and videos hacked, stolen, and then leaked online. A number of other celebrities and actors were victims of the hacking leaks last week, and there have been rumors that another WWE Superstar, Summer Rae, has photos or videos that might be leaked online next. Summer Rae responded to those rumors and posted the following comment on her Twitter account. You can read more on the Paige hacking situation HERE.

– One of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 33 this year is “Like a Champion” by the Danger Twins.

