– Recently, WWE Superstar Paige has been the victim of having nude photos and videos hacked, stolen, and then leaked online. A number of other celebrities and actors were victims of the hacking leaks last week, and there have been rumors that another WWE Superstar, Summer Rae, has photos or videos that might be leaked online next. Summer Rae responded to those rumors and posted the following comment on her Twitter account. You can read more on the Paige hacking situation HERE.

Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess? Y'all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!! 😂😂😂 — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 18, 2017

– One of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 33 this year is “Like a Champion” by the Danger Twins.