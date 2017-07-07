wrestling
WWE News: Summerslam Meet & Greet Video, Shawn Michaels at NXT Live Event, Latest Episode of Unboxed
July 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Shawn Michaels, who has been working with talent at the WWE Performance Center, was at last night’s NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida. You can see a pic below from a fan in attendance:
Honestly that girl was ALL of us! #NXTLAKELAND @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VpA0ddIFFc
— Gravenbabies (@gravenbabies) July 7, 2017
– WWE released the following video with details for the Meet and Greet with Finn Bálor, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks and more during Summerslam weekend:
– Here is the latest episode of Zack Ryder’s WWE Unboxed, where he unboxes a previously-unreleased “Macho Man” Randy Savage video: