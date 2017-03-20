wrestling / News

WWE News: Summerslam Tickets on Sale This Weekend, New WrestleMania Match Preview

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale for Summerslam this Saturday. The site reports that WWE is running local ads for the event. Tickets will go on sale for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, SummerSlam, Raw and Smackdown which all run at the Barclays Center that weekend through Tuesday.

– Below is a new promo for John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz and Maryse, which will take place at WrestleMania:

