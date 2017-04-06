– WWE has confirmed that the Superstar Shakeup will take place on both Raw and Smackdown next week. Raw takes place Monday from Long Island, New York and Smackdown is Tuesday in Boston, Massachusetts. Both, of course, air live on USA Network.

– WWE posted the following video of YouTube star Lilly Singh backstage at WrestleMania 33 with John Cena and Nikki Bella before their match (and engagement):