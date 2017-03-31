wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Attend Anti-Bullying Rally, Tian Bing Learns He’s Going to be Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
– WWE Superstars took part in an anti-bully rally in Universal Orlando Foundation’s Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida this week. Here are some photos from the event that were posted on Twitter.
Had the opportunity to talk to kids about Bullying and how we can help eliminate it! @WWE @BGCA_Clubs #BeAStar @WWECommunity @wweespanol pic.twitter.com/qVlrjjLHVZ
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 30, 2017
Love my Warrior Girl to the moon and back! 💙 @UltimateWarrior #Dana pic.twitter.com/Si3bFcbYBY
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 30, 2017
Thank you @BGCCF for allowing #WWE to bring #BeAstar to your club. You guys ROCK!!! #WWEHero #Wrestlemania33 pic.twitter.com/ah09XPvaqz
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017
.@NatbyNature, @DarrenYoungWWE, @SinCaraWWE, @WWEGable, @JasonJordanJJ, @GregHamiltonWWE and @DanaWarriorWWE visited the @BGCCF! #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/9MZzkLyNQG
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017
Speaking to the club members @BGCCF Universal Orlando about bullying as part of #Wrestlemania week in the community #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/mwgE6fA8WA
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017
– WWE released a video of WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom announcing that Tian Bing will be a part of the 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 this weekend. You can check out a video of the announcement below.