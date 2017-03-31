– WWE Superstars took part in an anti-bully rally in Universal Orlando Foundation’s Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida this week. Here are some photos from the event that were posted on Twitter.

Speaking to the club members @BGCCF Universal Orlando about bullying as part of #Wrestlemania week in the community #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/mwgE6fA8WA — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017

– WWE released a video of WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom announcing that Tian Bing will be a part of the 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 this weekend. You can check out a video of the announcement below.