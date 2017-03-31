wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Attend Anti-Bullying Rally, Tian Bing Learns He’s Going to be Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE Superstars took part in an anti-bully rally in Universal Orlando Foundation’s Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida this week. Here are some photos from the event that were posted on Twitter.

– WWE released a video of WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom announcing that Tian Bing will be a part of the 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 this weekend. You can check out a video of the announcement below.

