WWE News: Surf’s Up 2 Released on DVD Tomorrow, John Cena Hosting The Today Show Tomorrow Morning, Leva Bates at Smackdown Last Week

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Netflix has added the WWE Studios film Countdown starring Dolph Ziggler and Kane

Surf’s Up 2 featuring The Undertaker, Triple H, Vince McMahon and more will be released on DVD tomorrow.

– Mark Henry was in attendance at the Memphis Grizzlies game last night.

– John Cena will host NBC’s The Today Show tomorrow morning in the 9 AM hour.

– Leva “Blue Pants” Bates was backstage at last week’s Smackdown.

