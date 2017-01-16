– Netflix has added the WWE Studios film Countdown starring Dolph Ziggler and Kane

– Surf’s Up 2 featuring The Undertaker, Triple H, Vince McMahon and more will be released on DVD tomorrow.

– Mark Henry was in attendance at the Memphis Grizzlies game last night.

– John Cena will host NBC’s The Today Show tomorrow morning in the 9 AM hour.

– Leva “Blue Pants” Bates was backstage at last week’s Smackdown.

