WWE News: Surf’s Up 2 Released on DVD Tomorrow, John Cena Hosting The Today Show Tomorrow Morning, Leva Bates at Smackdown Last Week
– Netflix has added the WWE Studios film Countdown starring Dolph Ziggler and Kane
– Surf’s Up 2 featuring The Undertaker, Triple H, Vince McMahon and more will be released on DVD tomorrow.
– Mark Henry was in attendance at the Memphis Grizzlies game last night.
– John Cena will host NBC’s The Today Show tomorrow morning in the 9 AM hour.
– Leva “Blue Pants” Bates was backstage at last week’s Smackdown.
