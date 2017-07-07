wrestling / News

WWE News: Synopsis For Next WWE Music Power 10, Mustafa Ali Does Box Jump

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 premieres on the WWE Network on Wednesday at 9 PM ET. The synopsis is below:

“The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new June 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!”

– Here is video from Mustafa Ali of him down a box jump at fifty inches:

