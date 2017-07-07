wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For Next WWE Music Power 10, Mustafa Ali Does Box Jump
July 7, 2017 | Posted by
– A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 premieres on the WWE Network on Wednesday at 9 PM ET. The synopsis is below:
“The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new June 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!”
– Here is video from Mustafa Ali of him down a box jump at fifty inches:
Appraoch 📦 jumps now at 50 inches below the kicks. I'll stop when ☁ are below the kicks. pic.twitter.com/JP6z4fuue2
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 5, 2017