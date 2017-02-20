– Wrestling DVD Network has posted the following synopsis for the upcoming “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” that comes out in May. You can also see the cover image at the link.

“The Architect” has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt.

Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar.

– Emma is in the latest issue of Australia’s Oxygen Magazine, which is on newsstands now. She is in an article that celebrates strong women.

– The theme song for WWE Fastlane is “Watch This” by Will Roush. You can listen to it below: