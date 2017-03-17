wrestling / News
WWE News: Syracuse House Show Not Stopped by Power Outage, New Ride Along on Monday, Full Content For Seth Rollins DVD
– PWInsider reports that WWE’s house show is going on as scheduled in Syracuse despite a local power outage earlier today.
– A new episode of Ride Along airs on Monday after Raw. It features Goldust, R-Truth and The Club.
– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full lineup for the Seth Rollins DVD set, as you can see below:
DISC 1
Who is Seth Rollins?
FCW
* Jack Brisco Classic Finals: Seth Rollins vs. Hunico
FCW • February 6, 2011
Dean Ambrose
* FCW 15 Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
FCW • August 14, 2011
Almost There
* FCW Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger
FCW • February 23. 2012
NXT
* NXT Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston
NXT • January 2, 2013
The Shield’s Destruction
* The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus
Elimination Chamber • February 16, 2013
WrestleMania Debut
* The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus
WrestleMania XXIX • April 7, 2013
The Phenom
* The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan
RAW • April 22, 2013
Dusty Rhodes
* Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes
Battleground • October 6, 201
DISC 2
Parents Know Better
The Shield Disintegrates
RAW • June 2, 2014
All On The Same Level
* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
Royal Rumble • January 25, 2015
Shining Solo
* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton
WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015
The Golden Ticket
* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015
The Weight of the World
* Ladder Match for the WWE Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
Money in the Bank • June 14, 2015
Summer of Rollins
* WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match: Seth Rollins vs. Neville
RAW • August 3, 2015
Unparalleled Work Ethic
* WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match: Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
SummerSlam • August 23, 2015
DISC 3
Madison Square Garden
* Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship: Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
Live at Madison Square Garden • October 3, 2015
Untimely Injury
* Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation
RAW • December 21, 2015
Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.
* WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016
The Shield Explodes
* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
Battleground • July 24, 2016
Finn Bálor
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
SummerSlam • August 21, 2016
Kevin Owens
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • November 21, 2016
The Future of The Architect