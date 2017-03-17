– PWInsider reports that WWE’s house show is going on as scheduled in Syracuse despite a local power outage earlier today.

– A new episode of Ride Along airs on Monday after Raw. It features Goldust, R-Truth and The Club.

– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full lineup for the Seth Rollins DVD set, as you can see below:

DISC 1

Who is Seth Rollins?

FCW

* Jack Brisco Classic Finals: Seth Rollins vs. Hunico

FCW • February 6, 2011

Dean Ambrose

* FCW 15 Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

FCW • August 14, 2011

Almost There

* FCW Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger

FCW • February 23. 2012

NXT

* NXT Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston

NXT • January 2, 2013

The Shield’s Destruction

* The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus

Elimination Chamber • February 16, 2013

WrestleMania Debut

* The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus

WrestleMania XXIX • April 7, 2013

The Phenom

* The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan

RAW • April 22, 2013

Dusty Rhodes

* Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes

Battleground • October 6, 201

DISC 2

Parents Know Better

The Shield Disintegrates

RAW • June 2, 2014

All On The Same Level

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Royal Rumble • January 25, 2015

Shining Solo

* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

The Golden Ticket

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

The Weight of the World

* Ladder Match for the WWE Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Money in the Bank • June 14, 2015

Summer of Rollins

* WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match: Seth Rollins vs. Neville

RAW • August 3, 2015

Unparalleled Work Ethic

* WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match: Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

SummerSlam • August 23, 2015

DISC 3

Madison Square Garden

* Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship: Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Live at Madison Square Garden • October 3, 2015

Untimely Injury

* Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation

RAW • December 21, 2015

Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.

* WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

The Shield Explodes

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Battleground • July 24, 2016

Finn Bálor

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

SummerSlam • August 21, 2016

Kevin Owens

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016

The Future of The Architect