WWE News: Tajiri Returning to 205 Live Next Week, Indy Star Appears on Tonight’s Show
December 27, 2016 | Posted by
– WZ reports that Mustafa Ali’s opponent John Yurnet is also known as Mr. 450, an indy star who has previously appeared on NXT.
– As announced on tonight’s episode, Tajiri will make his 205 Live debut next week. The WWE alum previously returned for the Cruiserweight Classic and was confirmed to be returning earlier this year for the cruiserweight show.
.@TajiriBuzzsaw will make his @WWE205Live debut NEXT WEEK on @WWENetwork! #205Live pic.twitter.com/fExdUsm13q
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016