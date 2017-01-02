wrestling / News
WWE News: Tajiri Returns Tomorrow on 205 Live, New WWE Ride Along Tonight, More Smackdown Added to The WWE Network
– Tajiri returns to WWE tomorrow night on 205 Live.
– Here is what is set for tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown…
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin
* IC Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
– Over the weekend, the WWE Network added several Smackdown episodes from 2006 and 2007 to the VOD section.
– Tonight after Raw, a new episode of WWE Ride Along debuts. The episode will feature the tandems of Heath Slater and Rhyno along with Daniel Bryan and James Ellsworth driving through Texas.
