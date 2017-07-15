wrestling / News

WWE News: Talking Smack Cancellation Gets Mainstream Coverage, Dana Brooke and Cris Cyborg Justino React To WWE’s Ronda Rousey Poll, Full Battleground 2016 Match

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly series by WWE is getting picked up by mainstream media. People has a story about it, which includes Renee Young and Daniel Bryan’s comments on Twitter. Judging from their comments last night, neither knew of the cancellation until they found out on Twitter.

WWE.com recently had a poll in which they asked which WWE superstar Ronda Rousey should face. Not every female member of the roster was included, but Dana Brooke reacted to the snub on social media. Meanwhile, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino said that she would fight Rousey at Wrestlemania. Here are the tweets:

– WWE has posted a match from last year’s Battleground, featuring The New Day vs. The Wyatt Family.

