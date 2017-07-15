– The cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly series by WWE is getting picked up by mainstream media. People has a story about it, which includes Renee Young and Daniel Bryan’s comments on Twitter. Judging from their comments last night, neither knew of the cancellation until they found out on Twitter.

– WWE.com recently had a poll in which they asked which WWE superstar Ronda Rousey should face. Not every female member of the roster was included, but Dana Brooke reacted to the snub on social media. Meanwhile, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino said that she would fight Rousey at Wrestlemania. Here are the tweets:

If @RondaRousey were to compete in @WWE, which Superstar would YOU want to see her battle first? https://t.co/yUEaFdqDcA — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2017

Would be nice to be included! I love a challenge 💪🏼 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 15, 2017

Yea they put Lana but not Dana that's so ridiculous — arturo (@awesome_king512) July 15, 2017

Hahaha right — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 15, 2017

– WWE has posted a match from last year’s Battleground, featuring The New Day vs. The Wyatt Family.