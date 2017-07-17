wrestling / News

WWE News: Talking Smack to Air After Battleground, Vince McMahon & Triple H Comment on The Mae Young Classic

July 17, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The next episode of Talking Smack will air Sunday night after the WWE Battleground PPV. The show will no longer be a weekly feature on the Network but will still air after PPVs.

– Vince McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following on The Mae Young Classic, which was taped late last week…

