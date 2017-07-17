wrestling / News
WWE News: Talking Smack to Air After Battleground, Vince McMahon & Triple H Comment on The Mae Young Classic
– The next episode of Talking Smack will air Sunday night after the WWE Battleground PPV. The show will no longer be a weekly feature on the Network but will still air after PPVs.
– Vince McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following on The Mae Young Classic, which was taped late last week…
32 competitors from 13 countries. Get ready @WWEUniverse for the #MaeYoungClassic. pic.twitter.com/RnDlbG1VWQ
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 14, 2017
Couldn't be more proud of these 32 women…
…and couldn't be more excited for you all to see it. #MaeYoungClassic #RESPECT
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2017