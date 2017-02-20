wrestling / News
WWE News: Tamina Back in Action, Matches Set For March 26th Live Event, New WWE Zombie Figures
– Tamina returned to action over the weekend working the Smackdown live events.
– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman are being advertised for the March 26th event in White Plains, NY.
– Mattel has unveiled the second series of their WWE Zombie action figures
#WWEZombies are here…. #TFNY@Mattel @FightOwensFight @AJStylesOrg @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/8mSuikYtvH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 19, 2017
Credit: Pwinsider.com