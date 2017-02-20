wrestling / News

WWE News: Tamina Back in Action, Matches Set For March 26th Live Event, New WWE Zombie Figures

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Tamina returned to action over the weekend working the Smackdown live events.

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman are being advertised for the March 26th event in White Plains, NY.

– Mattel has unveiled the second series of their WWE Zombie action figures

Credit: Pwinsider.com

article topics :

Tamina, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading