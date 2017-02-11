– Dave Meltzer said that Tamina Snuka has been cleared to return and is booked for Smackdown live events starting next month. She is advertised for WWE’s upcoming event at Madison Square Garden, teaming with Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Carmella.

She's cleared, and booked on Smackdown brand shows next month. https://t.co/lX1uRpLCSo — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 11, 2017

– A video has leaked showing a member of WWE’s production staff controlling Brock Lesnar’s entrance lighting manually. His finger can be seen moving to the beat of the song with the strobes going on and off.

– CBC News spoke about Michael Richard Bias, who was one of the four wrestlers who were squashed by Braun Strowman on RAW this past Monday.

He said: “This is the first time I’m on major TV. I’m on WWE Raw. That’s a dream for anyone who wrestles. The biggest thing for me is to get an actual tryout at the performance center out of this. I feel very confident if I had an actual tryout, and they saw all the stuff I can do in the ring, there’s probably a chance that I could get hired.“