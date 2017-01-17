– Tamina Snuka took to Twitter to thank fans for their support following the passing of her father, Jimmy Snuka:

My family and I would like to thank WWE & the WWE Universe for all the love and support we have received in our time of grieving #Blessed pic.twitter.com/9vEBMyI5EJ — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) January 17, 2017

– Nikki Bella decided to go for the clicks today (no judgment, I’m posting it after all), releasing a new video to the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel where she twerks upside down:

– WWE posted the following video of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kasim Edebali takes a page out of The Rock’s playbook during his visit to the WWE Performance Center: