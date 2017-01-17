wrestling / News

WWE News: Tamina Snuka Thanks Fans For Support, Nikki Bella Twerks Upside Down, NFL Player Channels The Rock

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tamina Snuka

– Tamina Snuka took to Twitter to thank fans for their support following the passing of her father, Jimmy Snuka:

– Nikki Bella decided to go for the clicks today (no judgment, I’m posting it after all), releasing a new video to the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel where she twerks upside down:

– WWE posted the following video of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kasim Edebali takes a page out of The Rock’s playbook during his visit to the WWE Performance Center:

article topics :

Nikki Bella, Tamina Snuka, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading