– WWE superstars will shoot a commercial for Tapout at the WWE Performance Center today. Alexa Bliss wrote the following on Twitter:

– The 2017 Hall of Famers collection on the WWE Network will be updated on Friday at 10 AM ET with Rick Rude content. It currently features matches and segments featuring Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

– DDP has posted a new video in which he talks about his new “Own Your Life” shirt. Proceeds for the shirt go to the Disabled American Veterans organization.