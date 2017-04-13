wrestling / News
WWE News: Taz Celebrates ECW PPV Anniversary, Woods Makes Video Game Acting Debut, Batista Appears on Taxi Cab
April 13, 2017
– Taz posted a video celebrating the twentieth anniversary of ECW’s Barely Legal PPV:
Full memories of #ECW #BarelyLegal 20years later https://t.co/zr4YFbfoBj
Thank you-@HeymanHustle & ECW roster…thanks to the crew & FANS pic.twitter.com/qIE4dPC19a
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 13, 2017
– Natalya posted to Twitter noting that a picture of Batista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is on a taxi cab in New York City:
Driving in #NYC and saw my friend @DaveBautista on the side of a taxi! I can't wait to check him out in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2!!!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pADZrD74ab
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 13, 2017
– Xavier Woods is making his voice acting debut in the video game 2064: Read Only Memories. You can see video of it below: