WWE News: Taz Celebrates ECW PPV Anniversary, Woods Makes Video Game Acting Debut, Batista Appears on Taxi Cab

April 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Taz posted a video celebrating the twentieth anniversary of ECW’s Barely Legal PPV:

– Natalya posted to Twitter noting that a picture of Batista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is on a taxi cab in New York City:

– Xavier Woods is making his voice acting debut in the video game 2064: Read Only Memories. You can see video of it below:

Batista, ECW, Taz, Xavier Woods

