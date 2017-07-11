wrestling / News
WWE News: Teaser For Angle’s Raw Reveal, Theme Song For Battleground
July 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Imagine Dragon’s “Whatever It Takes” has been announced as the official theme song for WWE Battleground. The show takes place on July 23rd.
– Here is a teaser for next week’s episode of Raw, which will feature Kurt Angle appearing with his mystery guest and revealing the news that has been dogging him as of late:
What is @RealKurtAngle hiding from the @WWEUniverse? As of next week, it may be a secret no more… #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZZa8kylwg5
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2017