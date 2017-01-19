– Here are today’s WWE birthdays…

* Tyler Breeze (29)

* R-Truth (45)

* Pat Patterson(76)

– Here is the preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas

“The Big Day: Renee brings Dean Ambrose home to meet her family; the big wedding day for Lana and Rusev has finally arrived; Nikki discovers if she’s cleared to return to the WWE in time for the draft.”

– Here is the preview for “Bella Family Origins,” which will premiere on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel next Thursday.