WWE News: Ted DiBiase Jr. Visits WWE Event, New UpUpDownDown Video

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ted DiBiase Jr

– Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was backstage for Sunday’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. He lives in the area…

– Here is Xavier Woods unboxing the Zing Crossbow and Stikbot toys in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel…

