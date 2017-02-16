– WWE has posted a list of Teddy Long’s top ten tag team matches following his Hall of Fame induction announcement. Long, of course, was known for booking tag team matches during his run as Smackdown GM. The list is as follows:

* The Fabulous Moolah & Mae Young vs. Torrie Wilson & Dawn Marie — SmackDown, Sept. 23, 2004

* John Cena & Big Show vs. JBL & Orlando Jordan — SmackDown, Feb. 25, 2005

* Batista & The Undertaker vs. Mr. Kennedy & Finlay — SmackDown, April 13, 2007

* Matt Hardy, Evan Bourne, Finlay & Tommy Dreamer vs. Mark Henry, The Miz, John Morrison & Chavo Guerrero — ECW, Sept. 2, 2008

* Kelly Kelly, Melina & The Bella Twins vs. Lay-Cool, Alicia Fox & Rosa Mendes — SmackDown, Oct. 29, 2010

* Edge, Big Show, Alberto Del Rio, Kane & Kofi Kingston vs. The Nexus — SmackDown, Nov. 5, 2010

* Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Alberto Del Rio & The Miz — SmackDown, Dec. 17, 2010

* Edge & Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio & Brodus Clay — SmackDown, March 11, 2011

* John Cena, Randy Orton & Alex Riley vs. R-Truth, The Miz & Christian — Raw, June 20, 2011

* John Cena, John Morrison, Sheamus & Alex Riley vs. Wade Barrett, Christian, Jack Swagger & Dolph Ziggler — Raw, Sept. 5, 2011

– Big Show posted the following, promoting his match with Braun Strowman on this week’s Raw: