WWE News: ‘Thank You Roman’ Chants In Toyko, Clip Of First Punjabi Prison Match

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has released a highlight video of the first Punjabi Prison match at The Great American Bash in 2006 with The Undertaker vs. The Big Show, who replaced The Great Khali.

– WWE has posted a video of Roman Reigns in Tokyo on Saturday getting “Thank You Roman” chants from the crowd.

