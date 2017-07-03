wrestling / News
WWE News: ‘Thank You Roman’ Chants In Toyko, Clip Of First Punjabi Prison Match
July 3, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released a highlight video of the first Punjabi Prison match at The Great American Bash in 2006 with The Undertaker vs. The Big Show, who replaced The Great Khali.
– WWE has posted a video of Roman Reigns in Tokyo on Saturday getting “Thank You Roman” chants from the crowd.
"The hospitality that we have received from you, from the fans, from the city, it's unbelievable!" – @WWERomanReigns #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/E2a0MYdsh2
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2017