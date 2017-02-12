– Brie and Nikki Bella reunited in San Diego, and they released a new video where they share some updates together. You an check out their new video from their YouTube channel below.

– Daniel Bryan commented on Twitter on a WWE video clip released on Twitter, showing Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns teaming up together on Smackdown. Bryan responded to the clip, pointing out how it fails to mention how The Ascension kicked the crap out of them, and The Ascension appear nowhere in the video at all. Viktor commented on the apparent snub in response to Bryan, which you can see below.

These things tend to happen to us… https://t.co/4RyLyrl8sF — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 12, 2017

– WWE released a video arriving to the arena for Elimination Chamber tonight, which you can see on Twitter below. Corbin commented on tonight’s event by saying, “Feel good, feel good, as always, ya know, we prepare everyday for this. I expect to be the best, I believe I am the best and I’m walking out WWE Champion.”