WWE News: The Bella Twins at Video Shoot With Lilly Singh, 1-800-Flowers Responds to Chris Jericho

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– YouTube vlogger Lilly Singh released a new video showing her behind-the-scenes for a shoot with The Bella Twins. You can check out the video below.

As previously reported, Chris Jericho put 1-800-Flowers on The List for not getting a delivery to him on time for Valentine’s Day. 1-800-Flowers then responded to Jericho on Twitter, which you can see below. Other fans then commented on the issue on Twitter as well.

