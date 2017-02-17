– YouTube vlogger Lilly Singh released a new video showing her behind-the-scenes for a shoot with The Bella Twins. You can check out the video below.

– As previously reported, Chris Jericho put 1-800-Flowers on The List for not getting a delivery to him on time for Valentine’s Day. 1-800-Flowers then responded to Jericho on Twitter, which you can see below. Other fans then commented on the issue on Twitter as well.

@IAmJericho I'm so sorry that this happened to you. — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

@1800flowershelp @IAmJericho but not sorry enough to fix it? — Preston H (@PrestonAPI) February 15, 2017

@PrestonAPI Hi Preston. I'm so sorry about your delivery issue. Can you please DM me so I can better assist you. Tabitha — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

@IAmJericho @1800flowers You didn't deliver on time .. you know what happens to people who don't deliver on time? Huh? You know what happens pic.twitter.com/dtDw1a1z49 — Ian, (@IBarker7) February 15, 2017