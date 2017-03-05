– Jack Gallagher posted the following tweet on his upcoming mach tonight at Fastlane with Neville. Drew Gulak also tweeted his thoughts on the upcoming Gallagher vs. Neville match.

Tonight on #WWEFastlane we have Mary Poppins vs. Game of Thrones in the #Cruiserweight title match. Proud day for England. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 5, 2017

– The Bella Twins released a new video on their YouTube channel on going to a dinner party at a vineyard. You can check out a video below.