WWE News: The Bella Twins Release Video of Their Wine Tasting Event, Jack Gallagher Tweets on Fastlane Match

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Jack Gallagher posted the following tweet on his upcoming mach tonight at Fastlane with Neville. Drew Gulak also tweeted his thoughts on the upcoming Gallagher vs. Neville match.

– The Bella Twins released a new video on their YouTube channel on going to a dinner party at a vineyard. You can check out a video below.

