wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins Release Video of Their Wine Tasting Event, Jack Gallagher Tweets on Fastlane Match
March 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Jack Gallagher posted the following tweet on his upcoming mach tonight at Fastlane with Neville. Drew Gulak also tweeted his thoughts on the upcoming Gallagher vs. Neville match.
Tonight's the night.#WWE #Fastlane #NXT #205Live #WWENetwork #PPV #Extraordinary #Gentleman… https://t.co/AcczVsflDE
— Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) March 5, 2017
Tonight on #WWEFastlane we have Mary Poppins vs. Game of Thrones in the #Cruiserweight title match. Proud day for England.
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 5, 2017
– The Bella Twins released a new video on their YouTube channel on going to a dinner party at a vineyard. You can check out a video below.