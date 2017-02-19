– The Bella Twins released a new video showcasing their win at the Women’s Image Awards on Friday in Los Angeles. You can check out the video below.

– WWE.com released a new photo gallery of the upcoming new series of WWE/TMNT mash-up action figures. The new wave features Leonardo as Finn Balor, Donatello as the Ultimate Warrior, Michelangelo as Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Raphael as The Rock.

– WWE has a new poll up asking fans which former female Superstar they would like to see the most make a return to WWE. Currently, Kelly Kelly leads the poll at 22 percent. “Other” was second with 18 percent. Beth Phoenix was third with 18 percent. Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson tied for fourth with nine percent. And Michelle McCool and Kaitlyn tied fifth with eight percent. Eve had five percent, and Melina had four percent.