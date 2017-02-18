– Rhyno recently spoke with ESPN, noting that WWE would have worked with him had he been successful had been successful at becoming a state representative for the 15th District in Michigan…

“They [WWE] said they would have worked with me 100 percent. The WWE feels whenever you’re trying to do something in a positive light to help out your community — they always are appreciative of that. They were definitely willing to work around my schedule. I may not have been able to do all the shows but I definitely would still be part of the WWE family.”

– Here are Nikki & Brie Bella, competing in a Hot Wheels race while on a tour of Mattel. Brie’s car ended up winning the race…

– Nikki and Brie Bella made an appearance last night at the Women’s Image Awards to present two awards. The two won an award for “Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series” for Total Divas…