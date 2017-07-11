– During their promo on last night’s Raw, the Hardys continued to make references to their former Broken personas, as Jeff questioned if they should, “fade away and classify ourselves as obsolete” after their loss at the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV. Matt also “made a proclamation” that the brothers were not going anywhere. The Hardys are still in a legal battle/negotiations with GFW/Anthem over the rights to the Broken Universe.

– Here is a Raw fallout video, featuring Goldust saying that his win over R-Truth on last night’s Rawwas the nail in the coffin for Truth.